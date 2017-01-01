UPDATE: Escaped inmate has neck tattoo

UPDATE: Escaped inmate James Walker Morales has an eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was bald at the time of his escape.

The green Chevy Lumina Morales is believed to have stolen could have either of two Rhode Island plates on it, 675791 or 408696.

State and federal authorities are on the hunt for James Walker Morales, an escaped inmate considered dangerous to the public.

Morales, 35, was discovered missing from the Wyatt Correctional Center in Central Falls around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was last accounted for around 7:30 p.m. Police believe Morales injured himself while climbing over a razor wire fence during his escape.

Anyone who sees Morales is urged to call 911.

Morales is a former U.S. Army reservist who was being held for allegedly stealing six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015.

It is believed that Morales fled into Attleboro, where a Massachusetts State Police dog followed his trail to an overpass, where bloody prison clothing was found. Authorities believe Morales got into a car at that point.

According to police, Morales may also have stolen a green Chevrolet Lumina with Rhode Island license plate 408696 from a Burger King lot in Attleboro at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Morales is described as being about six feet tall and 175 pounds. The African-American has brown eyes and black hair.

The escaped prisoner also faces child rape charges.