Hunt for 'extremely dangerous' inmate goes national

A large-scale state and local law enforcement manhunt for escaped inmate James Morales, 35, continues under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service. Morales may be armed and is considered an "extremely dangerous individual," according to U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth.

Morales was discovered missing from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls on Saturday, Dec. 31, at around 10 p.m. He had been detained at the facility since Dec. 3, 2015, on federal criminal charges brought in U.S. District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Since Morales’ escape was reported to law enforcement by the Wyatt staff, federal, state and local authorities in multiple jurisdictions continue to investigate and analyze numerous leads on Morales’ potential whereabouts. Additionally, law enforcement continues to analyze and follow up on information gathered from locations Morales may have visited since his escape, as well as from evidence seized by law enforcement.

The above wanted Poster has been issued nationally by the U.S. Marshals Service. The public is asked to assist law enforcement by reporting any information they may have about Morales or his whereabouts by calling 1-800-336-0102. All calls to the special hotline will be kept confidential.

If any member of the public sees Morales, they are urged not to approach him. They are asked to dial 911 immediately.