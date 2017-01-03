‘Body works’ spas still advertising as Jan. 13 deadline looms

PAWTUCKET – Owners of three local “body works” spas apparently have no plans to shut down or move out, even as a Jan. 13 deadline to apply for new licenses with the city approaches.

Representatives for all three spas, Far East Acupressure, Harmony Spa and the Pleasant Spa, ran ads for their existing Pawtucket businesses on an adult website over the past few days, with the Harmony Spa advertising “new girls” and Far East Acupressure advertising a “new spa” and “new young staff.”

All three remaining city spas that offer services on adult sites have until Jan. 13 to return applications under the city’s new requirements. No one had submitted an application as of early this week, said City Clerk Richard Goldstein.

City Council members including Tim Rudd and Sandra Cano say they want the massage parlors, which they say are just disguised brothels, shut down for good. They say the facilities are potential havens for sex trafficking and that they exploit women for money.

A man claiming to be an attorney for Harmony Spa called The Breeze Monday to criticize a reporter for asking the owners about their plans, especially since the license was not due for another 11 days.

“I’m not giving you any information about my clients,” he said. “Don’t call them again.”

A representative for the Pleasant Spa said she was fairly certain that the owners would be submitting the application by the deadline.

Goldstein told The Breeze on Dec. 12 that letters were being sent out to various businesses and that applicants had until Jan. 13 to get them back in.

The Pawtucket City Council passed the city’s new “body works services” ordinance on Oct. 19. The new law was made possible when the General Assembly passed enabling legislation earlier this year requiring any massage parlors that don’t have therapists licensed through the state to get a license from the city.

Any establishment that stays open without getting licensed through the city will be subject to all available law enforcement measures at the officials’ disposal.

The first of the city’s five known adult massage parlors, Main Therapy, was shut down in June 2015, shortly before an earlier body works ordinance put forward by Rudd. Main Therapy closed its doors after officials determined that there was no licensed massage therapists on premises.

Another massage parlor, Simple Serenity, shut down last year after officials found that the business was not abiding by zoning restrictions.

The new city ordinance defines body works services as body rubs, body stimulations, manipulation or conditioning of any part or parts of the body, spa services, and spa treatments, by any person not licensed under Title 23 of the Rhode Island General Laws.

All employees of any massage parlor must be identified and undergo a criminal background check, among other requirements.

The new law prohibits services on private body parts as defined. All workers must also dress in a way that covers those same body parts.

Body works establishments pay licensing fees of $250.

Establishments that are exempted from the ordinance include hospitals, nursing and convalescent homes, and other similar institutions where massages and baths may be given. Any commercial establishment engaged in authorized adult entertainment is also exempt.

Pawtucket Rep. Carlos Tobon and Sen. Jamie Doyle backed the enabling legislation allowing the city’s ordinance.

After the state law passed, Rudd said he "was sick to death of hearing Pawtucket referred to as the center of massage parlor activity in Rhode Island.” He added that the new law would help officials crack down on prostitution.

A Superior Court judge struck down Pawtucket’s first attempt at an ordinance last March after deciding that the city didn’t have the authority to enact Rudd’s legislation without a law first being passed at the state level.