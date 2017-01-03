Library hosts Monday movie matinee Jan. 9

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host a Monday movie matinee next Monday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. in the Campbell Auditorium.

Join in for a free screening of the 2016 film “Florence Foster Jenkins," starring Meryl Streep in the title role of this true story of a New York heiress who pursued her dream of being an opera singer despite having a terrible singing voice. It also stars Hugh Grant and Simon Helberg.

Call 401-725-3714 ext. 231 or email tfrawley@pawtucketlibrary.org for more.