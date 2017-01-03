‘Now is Pawtucket’s time’

City leaders sworn in for new terms

PAWTUCKET – As Donald Grebien starts on his fourth term as mayor, he says he’s filled with the same optimism he felt when he was first inaugurated six years ago. The difference between then and now? There are many more reasons to believe.

Donald Grebien said it’s clear based on the events of the past year that “now is Pawtucket’s time,” as the city continues its streak of positive headlines.

“Just imagine where our city will be in the years to come,” he told the audience at Monday’s inauguration ceremonies in the Tolman High School auditorium.

Grebien’s win in the November election “reaffirmed residents’ confidence” in what he’s doing to run an honest government that focuses on customer service, quality of life, better infrastructure and economic development, said the mayor.

A thin crowd also watched a new City Council and School Committee take the oath of office Monday. The City Council re-elected David Moran as its president and Terrence Mercer as president pro tempore. The school board was expected to return Gerard Charbonneau as chairman during its organizational meeting Tuesday.

Moran, Mercer, Sandra Cano, Lorenzo Tetreault, Albert Vitali Jr., Mark Wildenhain, John Barry III, Meghan Kallman and Timothy Rudd were all sworn in as council members Monday. Charbonneau, Michael Araujo, Joanne Bonollo, John Crowley, Erin Dube, Joseph Knight and Elena Vasquez were all sworn in as school board members.

Pawtucket is now getting “real progress and real results through proven leadership” instead of the “politics of the past that sought to divide our community for individual gain,” declared Grebien.

Just as the Industrial Revolution originally put Pawtucket on the map, the “new evolution,” following years of troubled finances and the “specter of bankruptcy,” is alive and well, said the mayor.

Achieving stable financial footing and improved bond ratings “doesn’t happen by chance,” said Grebien, and the influx of new businesses like the Isle Brewers Guild, Sara Bella Jewelry and Pet Food Experts is a result of that good government.

The announcement last year that a train station will be built in Pawtucket was the most significant of his time in office, a “game-changer” for the community, said Grebien. The news that the Pawtucket Red Sox would stay and that a feasibility study would be done on McCoy Stadium added to city's momentum, he said. Improved city processes have Pawtucket “primed for investment and it’s starting to pay off."

Moran, who was nominated by Councilor John Barry, will serve his fourth term as council president. He pledged to work "tirelessly" with Grebien and other leaders “to ensure that Pawtucket continues to move forward and prosper…” The way that’s done is by attracting business development and educating students to their fullest potential, he said.

Much has been accomplished over the past few years, said Moran. Leaders have gone three out of four years without a tax increase, meaning they're controlling expenses, he said. Residents are getting the good services they deserve even as schools and roads are upgraded, he said.

The council will work closely with Grebien to try to make more economic development happen, said Moran, especially at the 45 Division St. property, but he noted that progress doesn’t happen overnight.

Moran agreed with Grebien on the train station, saying it will be “a major catalyst” for more development downtown, “putting us officially on the map as a thriving city that people will want to visit and spend their money in” instead of passing it on their way to Providence.

Not everything is well in Pawtucket, said Moran, as “the recent rash of shootings in the city” is concerning. The violence is “such a critical issue for the city” that he appointed himself to an ad hoc committee on public safety he created, Moran announced.

The council will continue to make tough decisions and ask tough questions, said Moran. There will be no votes until all questions have been answered.

“We are a council of doing and not just saying,” he said. “Our actions will speak louder than words.”

State leaders, including Congressman David Cicilline, Gov. Gina Raimondo, Lieutenant Gov. Dan McKee, Attorney Gen. Peter Kilmartin and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea all spoke Monday about the progress Pawtucket and its leaders have made under Grebien. The signs of progress are seen everywhere one goes in the city, said Raimondo, and initiatives like the train station will only assist the city’s comeback.

“It’s here, it’s tangible, and it’s going to continue,” she said.

Others participating in Monday’s ceremonies were David Clemente as master of ceremonies, the Pawtucket Fire and Police Honor Guards, the Rev. Elizeu Lima doing the invocation and benediction, Jackie Walsh School students singing the National Anthem and “Here Comes the Sun,” Alice Marcotte and R. Thomas Magill leading the Pledge of Allegiance, the Tolman High School Chorus singing “Powerful," and City Clerk Richard Goldstein.