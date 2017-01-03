Pawtucket man wins grant to produce first album

PAWTUCKET – A local man with dreams of releasing his first music album has won a grant to help make it happen.

John Faraone will use his grant from the Passim Iguana Music Fund to mix and master his debut full-length album, set to be released sometime this year.

Faraone said he’s been applying for the grant for four years now.

“Maybe they just got sick of seeing my name,” he said, laughing.

Watch Faraone in action.

Passim awarded more than $40,000 to 25 musicians through the Iguana Music Fund. Over the past nine years, the organization, based in Cambridge, Mass., has awarded more than $300,000 in grants to enhance musicians’ careers or aid their community outreach efforts.

The exact amount of Faraone’s grant was not disclosed, but amounts range between $500 and $2,000.

Faraone told The Breeze he’s been writing and performing music for the past few years. He produced a five-song extended play in 2012 and said he has been part of “some really great shows” in the Providence area since then.

“The new record is just part of that,” he said.

Faraone and his wife live in Oak Hill, near Shea High School. He works at Johnson & Wales University during the week and at Whole Foods on the weekends. The Whole Foods income goes toward the music work.

Faraone’s ultimate dream is to be a famous musician, but he said he’s under no illusions about that coming true. He describes his music as “very mellow." He said he has several older influences, especially from 1970s rock 'n' roll.

The local musician said he played as many instruments as he could for the album he’s producing now, but also brought in other skilled musicians to make contributions.

Faraone is still undecided on the title for his album.

A free concert showcasing the work of the 2016 Iguana Music Fund grant recipients will take place at Club Passim on April 10 at 7 p.m. Club Passim is located in Cambridge, Mass., in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St. Free tickets are available at www.passim.org , by phone at 617-492-7679, or at the box office 60 minutes before the show begins.