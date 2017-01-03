Raider girls’ hoop team preaches defense

Shea, 2-0 in D-III, boasts deep lineup

PAWTUCKET – After playing with a short bench and relying on primarily one or two players over the past few years, the Shea High girls’ basketball team has seen an influx of players ready to step up on defense and earn playing time this season.

“I have 10 players all fighting to play,” said Shea head coach John Lickert, whose team entered this week with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-0 mark in Division III play. “That’s a good thing. I can sub in and out and all over, and I haven’t done this in years.”

With so many players vying for a spot in the starting lineup, Lickert has used his practices as a way to determine who plays and said that “if you do not play defense, then you are out.”

Offensively, “I have nine different kids who can score,” Lickert said. “We can rely on the team, not on one player.”

This year, Lickert did not take into account what grade a player was in or who was returning from last season’s team, which went 9-8 and reached the Division III quarterfinals. He said that he has some seniors on the junior varsity team, and he’s been starting some freshmen and sophomores. Again, practices are where his players have to prove themselves to get in the starting five.

“I’m really happy with our progress so far,” said Lickert, who used five different lineups in his team’s first five games of the year. “We’ve had six games, and we could have won all of them.”

Lickert talked about his team last Wednesday night after the Raiders suffered a 34-28 non-league defeat to Whitinsville Christian Academy, a team from Northbridge, Mass., that plays in the Dual Valley Conference.

Despite their offense not getting on a roll, the Raiders’ defense kept Whitinsville at bay and did its best to come back from a 21-12 halftime deficit. Lickert said that his team gave Whitinsville some problems, but Whitinsville also gave them problems with their two good post players.

With the increase in players, Lickert has been able to use a full-court press, and he said that they no longer sit in a zone, but run up and down the court, making opposing teams earn their points. He has six seniors, one junior, and plenty of sophomores and freshmen, and the team is captained by senior point guard Nichole Taylor.

“They are all working their butts off,” Lickert said. “It’s just a matter of executing.”

Overall, Lickert wants his team to have another winning record and return to the playoffs. Right now, he said that his team’s offense has been stagnant, but they’re being carried by their defense.

The morning after their game with Whitinsville, the Raiders took a ferry to Block Island to play the Block Island School (in its return to Division III action) and came home with a 54-28 victory.

The Raiders, who hosted Tiverton in another D-III test on Tuesday night, will take a short drive to St. Raphael Academy’s Alumni Hall on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. matchup against St. Patrick Academy of Providence.