Try music and dance classes at Rhody Center

PAWTUCKET – Through Sunday, Jan. 8, the Rhody Center is offering its semi-annual "Try It" open house week, where students can try single class versions of courses in music and dance.

Try flamenco, West African dance, belly dance, Bollywood dance (for both children and adults), tap dance, hip hop, and ukulele ensemble. Most courses are for adults, and the center is friendly to beginners. The full courses then begin next week.

Visit www.therhodycenter.org for more.