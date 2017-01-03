Two suspects wanted for overnight shooting in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS – Police have issued warrants for two people wanted for the shooting of a man in Central Falls. Arrest warrants have been obtained for the alleged shooter, Robert Rego, age 28, of Providence and his alleged accomplice, Samantha Brayall, 21, of Central Falls. The two face charges of felony assault with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

On Tuesday, at around 2:20 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Riverwalk Park heard the sound of glass breaking and several “pops” coming from just south of his location. Upon arriving at the intersection of High Street and Hunt Street, officers found broken glass and several .22 caliber shell casings. It was undetermined at that time if there was a victim of the shooting. A short time later, a victim was identified when he responded to Miriam Hospital in Providence for treatment of an injury to his leg. Upon his release from the hospital, the victim was able to identify the shooter and his accomplice.