Veteran affairs representative will be at Mathieu Center Thursday

PAWTUCKET– The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., hosts a representative from the Rhode Island Division of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs on the first Thursday of every other month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for veteran benefit counseling. The next date is this Thursday, Jan. 5.

Jack Ryan, a veteran service representative with the Department of Veteran Affairs, will be available by appointment to explain the benefits available to veterans and their spouses and/or dependents. Ryan can help “navigate the system” and give participants the necessary information they need to obtain various services and programs through the VA, states a release.

To make a one-on-one confidential appointment with Ryan, call the center at 401-728-7582 or visit the office on the second floor of the senior center.