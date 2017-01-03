Woodlawn Neighborhood Association meets Jan. 10

PAWTUCKET – The Woodlawn Neighborhood Association will hold its quarterly meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 210 West Ave.

Susan Mara from the Pawtucket Planning Department will update the group on the George Street Bridge Art project, Liz Curtin and Ellen Donnarumma will update the members about 85 Slater St., and the main guest speaker will be P.J. Fox, executive director of the Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence.

The group has also invited new District 5 Councilor Meghan Kallman to meet residents. As always, coffee, water and light refreshments will be available.