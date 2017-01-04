Andella’s Boulevard Meats closes in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – A steady decline in business and tough competition from “big box” stores were partially being blamed for the closing of popular local meat store Andella’s Boulevard Meats last week.

Andella’s, a fixture on Armistice Boulevard, closed its doors for the last time on Dec. 27, according to owners Kevin and Jimmy Andella. They are asking customers to keep getting “the same quality meat cut fresh daily” at Michael’s Boulevard Meats on Mendon Road in Cumberland.

“The neighborhood customers will surely miss the store and will not know where to buy quality food products that is so close to home,” one customer told The Breeze.

According to the owners, business had declined over the years. Prices on quality meats kept rising, “and we can no longer compete with the big box stores.” They didn’t specifically mention Market Basket, the big box grocer that opened just over the South Attleboro line in early 2015.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our store,” said the owners in an online post last Tuesday. “We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty throughout the years. It was our pleasure serving you. It has also been an honor to get to know you all.”

Michael’s Meats in Cumberland is owned by Rob Bozek. Kevin Andella purchased the Pawtucket location of Michael’s Boulevard Meats from the Bozek family in 2010. The store at 627 Armistice Blvd. had been in business for more than 35 years at that point.

On a personal note, said Kevin and Jimmy Andella, their father died suddenly in November.

“It made us realize that we needed to focus on our family’s needs,” they said in their announcement. They added that 75-hour work weeks had proven tough on Kevin.