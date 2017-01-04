Joyce M. Curtis – Woonsocket

Joyce M. Curtis, 73, of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. She was the wife of the late Larry Curtis. Born in North Canaan, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Walden and Avis (Goodsill) Stevens.

She is survived by daughters, Annabelle Raymond of Woonsocket, Gloria Profughi of Pawtucket, five grandchildren and three sisters. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Health and Rehabilitation Center in Woonsocket on Monday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by the O’Neill Funeral Home. Visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .