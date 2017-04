Local students earn honors at Bay View Academy

EAST PROVIDENCE – The following local students have been named to the first quarter honor roll at Bay View Academy:

From Cumberland

Highest Honors: Amelia Larson, Olesya Tamburro

Honors: Alexandra Duprey, Victoria Egan, Erin McIntyre

From Lincoln

Highest Honors: Vanessa Krause, Taylor Bauer

Honors: Trinity Bauer, Grace Hamel, Sophia Hamel, Lisa Ortiz