Robert A. Katz – New Hampshire

Robert A. Katz, 78, of Wedgewood Drive, Grantham, N.H., died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Winthrop, Mass., on Feb. 21, 1938, the son of Lawrence and Estelle (Sterin) Katz. He graduated from Boston College in 1959, earned his dental degree from the University of Maryland in 1963 and graduated from Boston University School of Public Health in 1983. Dr. Katz lived in Andover, Mass., for over 45 years before retiring to Grantham, N.H., 10 years ago.

He was a dentist in private practice and later worked at the N.H. State Prison. He left dentistry and became the Public Health Director for Weston, Wellesley, and Methuen, Mass.

Dr. Katz served as a Colonel in the US Army. He was a man of many interests and talents. He ran half marathons and had been invited to participate in the upcoming Senior Games in Alabama. He held the fastest recorded time for the 10 mile distance his age group in N.H. He was a juried woodworker. Bob and Phyllis loved to canoe attending canoe camp each summer. Bob was a musician and played the banjo with the Yankee Strummers. He enjoyed biking, skiing and was an active member of the Grantham community, volunteering for a wide range of organizations.

He was predeceased by a sister, Paula Southwick in 2000 and a daughter, Jessyca Katz in 2014. Members of his family surviving include his wife of 54 years, Phyllis (Newman) Katz; two daughters, Robyn Adelman and her partner, Mary Kamitian of Melrose, Mass.; Danyca Penick of Cumberland, R.I.; and six grandchildren, Joseph, Jared, Madison, Grace, Jacob and Jayden; a brother-in-law, Jeff Levin of Boston, and a sister-in-law and her husband, Nancy and Norman Levine of Albany, N.Y., along with a niece and nephew, Lisa Norton and Jason Levine.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at noon at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. with military honors. A funeral service will be held on Jan. 8, 2017 at at Temple Tifereth Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody, Mass., at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the temple after the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantham Community Crisis Fund, PO box 1192, Grantham, NH 03753.

