On his way home from La Salette, man wins $100,000

A Rumford man on his way home from a visit to the La Salette Shrine decided to stop at Li'l General at 556 Central Ave. in Pawtucket to buy a few holiday instant tickets and ended up winning a $100,000 “Holiday Wishes” top prize.

The man, who is not being identified by the Rhode Island Lottery, took the tickets home to scratch and was thrilled to find a $100,000 win. He said he asked his wife to check the ticket to confirm he wasn't dreaming. He plans to use the majority of his winnings to pay off bills.

