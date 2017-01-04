Lucie M. Lefrancois – Woonsocket

Lucie M. Lefrancois, 90, of Woonsocket, died Jan. 3, 2017, in the Friendly Home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Horace O. and Alice (Bernard) Lefrancois.

Lucie graduated from St. Clare High School and went on to be an administrative assistant for the Woonsocket Call for 47 years, most recently as the administrative assistant to four publishers. Lucie was formerly active in the Providence Advertising Club as well as the Woonsocket Historical Society.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Simone Lefrancois of Blackstone; three nieces, Lynn Auclair of Braintree, Mass., Michele Jolicoeur of Blackstone and Christine Laforest of Millville, Mass.; as well as a nephew, Alan Lefrancois of West Warwick. She is predeceased by her brother Joseph Lefrancois.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

