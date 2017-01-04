Maurice E. “Moe” Marcil – Woonsocket

Maurice E. “Moe” Marcil, 62, of Woonsocket, died peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at home. He was the loving husband of Lori A. (Randall) Marcil. They spent over 30 happy years together and had been married since 2002.

Born in Woonsocket and raised in Manville he was a son of the late Maurice A. and Jeannette (Auger) Marcil. He was a graduate of Mount St Charles Academy Class of 1972. Moe resided for several years in Smithfield and lived in Woonsocket for the past 10 years.

Moe was employed by Duffy Inc., a subsidiary of AT Cross, as a polisher. He previously worked for the town of Lincoln.

Moe was an adventurous spirit and always welcomed new challenges. His accomplishments include being active with Boy Scouts, developed real estate including building three homes. He was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and very much at home on the road. His favorite times were with his soulmate, Lori, whether shopping, riding motorcycles or relaxing in front of a fire he made with wood he cut.

Moe will be remembered as an outgoing and friendly person to all those he knew and loved.

In addition to his wife, Lori, Moe is survived by two sisters Ruth Biagetti of Manville and Jeanette Dumoulin of Tewksbury, Mass., and several nieces and nephews and their families.

His funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m. from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. James Church on Division Street in Manville. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 335 Main St. Wilmington, MA. 01887 or Milford Regional Health Care Foundation, 14 Prospect St. Milford, MA. 01757.

www.menardfuneralhome.com