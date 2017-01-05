Jodie A. Blair – Cumberland

Jodie A. Blair, 44, of Cumberland, passed away at home after a two-year illness, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. She was the beloved daughter of James and Margaret (McKee) Blair.

Jodie was a CNA, working at various nursing homes in Warwick. She also provided homecare for many clients. Besides her parents, she is survived by her brother, Damon Blair.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:50 a.m. in the Church, prior to the Mass.

