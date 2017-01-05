Donald T. Gammino – West Warwick

Donald T. Gammino, 80, of West Warwick, formerly of North Providence, passed away on Jan. 3, 2017. He was born on July 11, 1936, in Providence, a son of the late Nancy (Gravino) Gammino and Donato Thomas Gammino. He was the beloved husband of Madeleine (Peltier) Brown-Gammino and the late Mary Lou (Celantano) Gammino and the late Jeannette (Doucette) Gammino.

He was the loving father of Julie A. Gammino and her husband, Keith Carberry of East Greenwich, Robert A. Gammino of Cumberland and the late Laurie A. Gammino McLaughlin; caring father-in-law of Timothy J. McLaughlin of North Providence. He was the cherished grandfather of Joseph McLaughlin and Allison McLaughlin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Anthony Gammino, Phyllis Gammino Lancellotti, Rose Gammino Costantino and Ann Gammino Traficante.

Don was a 1955 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and a 1957 graduate of Johnson & Wales University, where he earned an associate of arts degree in business communication. He served with the Military Police in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960, where he received an honorable discharge with the rank of E-4.

He began his advertising career while at the Bo Bernstein Advertising Agency and continued at Bostitch/Textron. Don also worked in the communications field for Carol Gable and Creative Advantage Inc. and at Imperial Knife Company as an assistant personnel manager. He was a member of the Laborer’s International Union of North America and retired from the New England Laborer’s Labor Management Cooperative Trust in 2007 where he was responsible for the creation and production of their award-winning quarterly newsletter. Don also served as president of two advertising and marketing businesses, Business Communications Inc. and most recently D. T. Gammino & Associates.

Over the years, Don was actively involved in several community organizations. He was a member of the board of Meals on Wheels of R.I. Inc. since 2007, serving as Vice Chair in 2010, and received their Outstanding Service Award as a Partner in Philanthropy in 2007. Don was a member of the Rotary Club of North Providence since 1978 and served as Club President in 1986; he received the Four Avenues of Service Citation for Individual Rotarians in 2006. He was the second president and also served as chaplain of Lodge 13, Fraternal Order of Police Association in North Providence, where he received an award from the mayor of North Providence, Charles Lombardi. He was also a member of the North Central Chamber of Commerce and the Family Bowling League at Elmwood Bowl.

During his lifetime, Don touched the lives of many people. He was a tireless champion of program ad books, a persistent force with which to reckon, and a trusted, honorable and valued son, husband, father, colleague, friend and mentor to many.

His funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at 9 a.m. from The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave., Route 5, Warwick (Exit 12A on I-95) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 60 Pleasant St., West Warwick. Burial will be held in St. Ann Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Hope Alzheimer’s Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.

