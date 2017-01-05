BREAKING: Escaped prisoner has been caught

BREAKING UPDATE – Massachusetts State Police have announced that escaped fugitive James Walter Morales, who escaped from the Wyatt Detention facility in Central Falls last weekend, has been caught and arrested in Somerville, Mass.

Morales will be booked at State Police Barracks in Medford, Mass.

Thursday's arrest was made by Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joseph Merrick in the area of a second attempted bank robbery in Somerville. Merrick spotted Morales in the area of Route 28 on Mystic Avenue. The suspect ran and the trooper pursued him on foot for about two blocks before catching him.

"Outstanding work by all federal, local and state agencies involved in this investigation," tweeted the Massachusetts State Police. "Great cooperative effort."

Police will offer more information later this evening.

Police are seeking the identity of a man who tried to rob a bank in Cambridge, Mass. The man, seen on surveillance video handing a note to a teller, resembles James Morales, the fugitive who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls last weekend.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, the U.S. Marshals, and the Cambridge Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual who attempted to rob the Bank of America, located at 772 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately five feet, 10 inches tall, with a mustache. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey sweatshirt, black knit cap, a scarf, and black sneakers.

Morales is currently being sought by the U.S. Marshal Service. He escaped prison by climbing a basketball hoop to get on a roof and then cutting through a fence and climbing through razor wire.

Morales, 35, was being held on charges of stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Mass. He also faces child rape charges.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man seen in these photos should call 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).