Bouckaert to bring 15 new jobs to Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – Bouckaert Industrial Textiles, a division of The Brickle Group, has leased a facility at 1 Privilege St. and is on track to bring 15 new specialized jobs to the city.

The company manufactures non-woven textiles and has reportedly purchased a new line valued at more than $3 million. Bouckaert produces materials for the thermal and acoustical insulation, equestrian, automotive, specialty filtration, vibration dampening, green-roof and industrial markets.

The purchase is the largest in the company's 28-year history, according to Bouckaert officials, and will allow the company to manufacture 8 to 10 million pounds of material annually.

The line will be housed in the company's newly leased 30,000 square foot warehouse on Privilege Street. Currently, Bouckaert is headquartered in a mill at 90 Singleton St.