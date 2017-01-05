Woonsocket Sears to close in March

WOONSOCKET – The Sears store on Diamond Hill Road will close this March, according to an announcement this week from the business's parent company Sears Holdings.

The location is among 42 Sears stores and 108 Kmart stores nationwide that the company has deemed "unprofitable" after a recent analysis, said a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

"The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company's operations and fund its transformation," says the news release. "Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success."

Associates at all locations have already been informed of the news and will receive severance, the release explained.

The Woonsocket store is the only Rhode Island business affected by the news, but closures will also take place at two Kmarts in nearby Massachusetts.