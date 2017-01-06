Snow: Expect 8 to 12 inches today

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Rhode Island through 1 a.m. Sunday morning according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters now expect snow to accumulate eight to 12 inches by the time the storm ends.

Cape Cod and parts of the Massachusetts coast could see 20 inches of snow and blizzard conditions from this storm.

Look HERE for snow bans and cancellations.

Snow will overspread the region by late Saturday morning. The steadiest and heaviest snow is expected late Saturday afternoon and evening. It will taper off overnight.

Untreated roads will be slippery. Snow may become heavy at times with visibility greatly reduced. Travel will become hazardous as snow becomes heavy and gusty northeast winds cause drifting of snow.

Saturday's snow will follow a Friday morning snow event that saw a little more than two inches of snow fall on much of Rhode Island. It will be the fourth accumulating snowfall of the 2016-2017 winter.

A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow that may impact travel.