Snow: Now 4 to 8 inches on way

Through day Saturday

TAUNTON, Mass. – The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing through the day. The "watch" is discontinued. Snow of 4 to 8 inches is expected, with higher amounts near the Rhode Island coast. Click "Weather" on top right of this web site through the evening to view Cancellations.