Winter storm watch in place for Saturday

A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut and eastern Massachusetts from Saturday morning through late Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow could accumulate four to eight inches during the day.

The white stuff will come down as showers in the morning, overspreading the region by Saturday afternoon. The steadiest and heaviest snow is expected late Saturday afternoon and evening. It will taper off overnight.

Untreated roads will be slippery. Snow may become heavy at times with visibility greatly reduced.

Saturday's snow will follow a Friday morning snow event that saw a little more than two inches of snow fall on much of Rhode Island. It will be the fourth accumulating snowfall of the 2016-2017 winter.

A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow that may impact travel.