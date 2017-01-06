Mary E. Silva – Woonsocket

Mary E. Silva, 93, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Silva.

Born in New York, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Molly (Altman) Horowitz.

Mary and her husband Joseph were co-owners of the former SAAN-JOET Pastry Shop. Later she worked as a salesclerk for Jean’s in Providence, Peerless at Lincoln Mall and Kleins at Lincoln Mall. She retired at the age of 68.

Mary is survived by her daughters Andrea Piggott of Cumberland and Sandra Cunningham of Lincoln; her son Joseph G. Silva of North Providence; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was the sister of the late Dora Haimowitz, Rose Rizzi and Miriam Zelkowitz.

A graveside service to which relatives and friends are invited, was held on Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:00 am at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.

