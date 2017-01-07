Pawtucket shooting victim drives himself to the hospital

PAWTUCKET – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

At 4:28 a.m., members of the Pawtucket Police Department responded to Pawtucket Memorial Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim. The male victim sustained gunshot wounds in the area of Prospect Street and drove himself to Pawtucket Memorial Hospital. The victim was later transported to Rhode Island hospital for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and any information about the case should be forwarded to Det. Susan Cormier 401-727-9100 ext. 756.

