Police look for help recovering stolen puppy

PAWTUCKET – Representatives for the Pawtucket Police Department are seeking help from the public to recover a stolen puppy.

The victim in the case told police that he had made arrangements through Craigslist with a male who identified himself as "Justin" to meet at 66 Warren Ave. and sell Justin a beige American Bulldog. Upon arrival, the man told police Justin was sitting on the porch of 67 Warren Ave. Justin approached him and the two began to discuss the transaction. The victim allowed for Justin to hold the puppy, and when he handed him over, Justin asked what type of food the dog eats. The seller turned around to go into his car to grab some dog food and while doing so, Justin took off running with the dog through the apartment complex toward Anthony Avenue.

"Justin" is described as a "light-skinned black male," five feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing a blue True Religion hat with a red logo, navy blue wind breaker and dark grey sweatpants. He also was wearing bright orange sneakers.

The dog is 8 weeks old and weighs about three to five pounds.

Anyone with information about the identity of Justin and the location of the puppy should call Det. David Silva at 401-727-9100 ext. 760.