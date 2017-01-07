Lea E. Heroux – North Smithfield

Lea E. (Thibault) Heroux, 89, of Old Smithfield Road, North Smithfield, passed away on Jan. 5, 2017 at home. She was the wife of the late Henry G. Heroux Sr. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Elphege and Eva (Desrosiers) Thibault.

Mrs. Heroux was a 1945 graduate of Blackstone High School, a homemaker, and also helped manage Henry Heroux Trucking Company with her husband. Lea loved cooking, proudly spending time with her family, sharing vivid memories of her life experiences with friends and family and had a tireless drive for knowledge.

She is survived by her four sons, H. "Skip" G. Heroux and his wife, Martha; Keith A, Heroux and his wife, Debra, all of North Smithfield; David L. Heroux and his wife, Barbara Powers, of Foster; and James A. Heroux and his wife, Tara, of Boston; three sisters, Constance Archambault of Blackstone, Theresa Bis of Boca Raton, Fla., and Claire Blanchette of Phoenix, Ariz.; as well as five grandchildren, Kyle Santos, Michael, Benjamin, Marissa, C. Amelia Heroux, and four great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Craig D. Heroux, survived by his former wife, Susan Bacon, and her family, and the sister of the late Alfred, Normand, and Paul Thibault.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in the St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, Old River Road, Manville. Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lea’s son, Craig Heroux, to Mount Saint Charles Academy, 800 Logee St., Woonsocket, RI 02895, or to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904.

