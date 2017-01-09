Man accused of robbing bank in Spider-Man hat detained

PROVIDENCE – Lenin Gutierrez, 39, of Cranston, was ordered detained in federal custody Monday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with bank robbery. Gutierrez is accused of robbing a Citizens Bank branch office inside a Stop & Shop supermarket in Johnston on Dec. 30.

The criminal complaint and Gutierrez’s initial appearance before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan was announced by U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha, Johnston Police Chief Richard Tamburini and Harold Shaw, special agent in charge of the Boston Division of the F.B.I.

It is alleged that Gutierrez, dressed in a beige jacket, black mask, and a Spiderman hat and scarf, handed the bank teller a hand-written note demanding cash and threatening to shoot the teller if the money was not handed over. After the teller gave Gutierrez $100 and $50 dollar bills, Gutierrez demanded more money. The teller then handed over $20 bills. Gutierrez left the bank without showing a weapon.

According to court documents, a supermarket employee told responding Johnston police officers that he saw a person who looked out of place on the other side of a fence adjoining the supermarket parking lot. Officers searched the area and found a black mask and a Spider-Man hat and scarf. A beige jacket was found in the parking lot. Inside the jacket, officers found a note that said, “Robbery $100 and $50 Stacks only No die pack No Alarm. have A gun will use.” An outer pocket contained a stack of $20 bills.

According to court documents, a fingerprint lifted from the note by Johnston police detectives was matched to Gutierrez. Further investigation by Johnston detectives, including the review of electronic surveillance video, determined that Gutierrez allegedly purchased the black ski mask, and Spider-Man hat and scarf at a Walmart in Cranston the day before the robbery.