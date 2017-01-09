N. Providence man buys winning ticket in N. Providence

A North Providence man claimed the $25,000 winning Mega Millions Megaplier ticket for the Jan. 6 draw, sold at Cumberland Farms, 1933 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. His winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard $5,000 prize. Because he purchased the Megaplier feature for an additional $1, the standard $5,000 prize was multiplied by five, to win $25,000. He said he plans to put a new roof on his house with a portion of his winnings.