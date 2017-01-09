Lucille J. Moison – Woonsocket

Lucille J. Moison, 91 formerly of Crepeau Conn., died Saturday in Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Rene Moison. She was born in Woonsocket, the daughter of the late Donat and Laura (Fortin) Legare. She worked as a stitcher for many years for Finkelstein’s and Uniroyal in Woonsocket. In addition she worked in food service at McDonald’s retiring in 1997. Lucille also assisted in the food pantry of All Saint’s Church, for the “Feed My Sheep Ministry”.

She is survived by two sons; Richard Moison of West Warwick, Michael Moison and his life partner, Paula Figueried, of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Keisha, Shane, Matthew, and Adam; four great grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond Legare of Woonsocket. She was also the mother of the late Russell Moison and his wife, Helen, and sister of the late Robert, Hubert, Laval and Roger Legare.

Her funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 13, at 9:30 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., in All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. An hour of visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m.

