Hostess recalls holiday 'Twinkies'

PROVIDENCE – Hostess Brands LLC has recalled limited edition “Twinkies” for possible Salmonella contamination.

“Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies,” according to a release from the Rhode Island Department of Health, have been recalled by the company, though there haven’t been reports of illnesses with any of the products.

Confectionary coating samples were tested as well, but none have tested positive for Salmonella, according to the release.

The recall applies to White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies, labeled UPC 888109111571, items that were sold in multipack boxes in the country.

Salmonella can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly individuals, or others with weakened immune systems, and healthy individuals can experience fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain if infected.

In rare cases, Salmonella infections can cause more harsh sicknesses like arterial infections, arthritis and endocarditis, according to the release.

Customers are advised to throw out or return these items for a full refund, or point of sale.

Consumers can call 800-483-7253 for more information.