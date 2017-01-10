Col. O’Donnell leads search for public safety director

PAWTUCKET – Retired State Police Col. Steven O’Donnell has been chosen to head up a committee charged with helping to find the city’s new director of public safety.

Members of the committee selected O’Donnell to lead them as chairman at their first meeting on Jan. 4.

The committee will continue to work over the next two months to find finalists and refer them to Mayor Donald Grebien.

“The public safety needs of communities across the country are rapidly growing, with new technologies, increasing costs, and shifting criminal tactics,” said O’Donnell in a statement. “I’m honored to assist Pawtucket in identifying a candidate to lead this work.”

With the city moving forward on several fronts, now is a “critical time” to have a full-time public safety director in place to “send a signal to current and future residents that we are committed to providing the safest community possible for them to live, work, or open a business,” said Grebien in a letter to the City Council.

“In communities across the country, the need for strategic focus on law enforcement, fire and emergency response services has never been higher,” he wrote.

Grebien said he is committed to finding highly qualified, diverse candidates for the position.