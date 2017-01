Coloring club meets Thursday at the library

PAWTUCKET – The Color Me Calm Coloring Club at the Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Woolley Conference Room.

The library provides colored pencils and coloring pages. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Tom Frawley at 401-725-3714, ext. 231 or email tfrawley@pawtucketlibrary.org .