Dog found out in the cold

PAWTUCKET – Police are looking for the owner of a small dog found wandering in the area of Prospect Street and Beverage Hill Avenue at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures overnight were in the teens.

The dog had no tags or collar. If this is your dog, call Pawtucket Animal Control at 401-722-4243.

