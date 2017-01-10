Lego Club for Kids meets Friday

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host its Lego Club for Kids on Friday, Jan. 13, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., in the Children’s Caidin Room.

The library has added coding education to its Lego Club for Kids program. Children will learn to write code that animates their Lego creations. This free program is open to ages 7-12.

For more information, email qwaits@pawtucketlibrary.org or call 401-725-3714, ext. 209.