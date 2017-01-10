Library closed Monday for MLK Day

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The library’s passport acceptance office will also be closed for the day.

To renew most materials when the library’s closed, patrons may use the automated renewal service by dialing 401-736-0965. Also, visit www.pawtucketlibrary.org to renew material, reserve books, download e-books, see historical photos, get homework help and more.