Pawtucket library offers Spanish classes

PAWTUCKET – Learn to speak Spanish at the Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., on Thursdays beginning Jan. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Learning Center.

This 12-week introductory course is designed for those who have little or no prior experience speaking Spanish. It will teach basic conversational phrases and provide lots of opportunities to practice speaking with others. Free. Registration required.

Register by contacting Tom Frawley at 401-725-3714, ext. 231 or email tfrawley@pawtucketlibrary.org.