School board keeps Charbonneau as chairman, appoints Dube as deputy

PAWTUCKET – A pair of second-term Pawtucket School Committee members will lead the board over the next two years.

The School Committee unanimously selected Chairman Gerard “Jay” Charbonneau to stay in that role during its organizational meeting last week. Erin Dube, who also won a second term in last fall’s election, was elected deputy chairwoman.

Dube worked extensively over the past two years on revamping the Pawtucket School Department’s many policies. She won praise from her fellow members for her hard work and attention to detail. Charbonneau has been a uniting force as leader of the school board, say his colleagues, also working hard as he’s led the effort to upgrade school facilities.

Both Charbonneau and Dube have children who attend Pawtucket’s public schools. Both have been part of a committee that has stayed largely free of controversy.

Charbonneau took over as chairman of the School Committee after former Chairman Michael Araujo stepped down from the position a year ago.