Bittersweet night for Clippers

Ross nets 1,000th point, but girls’ hoop team dips to 3-2 in D-I with loss to Bengals

CUMBERLAND – Julianne Ross had spent the last two seasons of her superb high school basketball career playing in Division II before Cumberland High made its return to D-I this year, and right away, she could recognize the difference between the state’s top two leagues.

“It’s definitely faster and stronger competition,” she added. “In Division II, we faced teams that really only had a few players that were good, but now when you get to D-I, you’re playing teams where (the entire lineup) is good, so you really have to battle at every position.

“But it’s more exciting. It’s definitely better competition and harder competition, but we like it.”

Ross spoke for a minute on Tuesday after a bittersweet night that saw her score the 1,000th point of her career on a fast-break layup with 5:10 to play in the Clippers’ Division I crossover game against Bay View Academy at the Clippers’ Wellness Center.

Ross, who was honored in a small ceremony near her team’s bench after she netted her 1,000th and 1,001st points, became the team’s first player to reach the coveted milestone since Kaitlyn Lambert, a 2008 graduate of CHS, became the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Unfortunately for Ross and her teammates, they suffered a 53-42 defeat that saw them struggle in the second half and fall victim to a 16-point run by the Bengals that turned a very tight game (with neither side leading by more than three points) into a 41-26 lead for the visitors with 6:50 to play in the game.

“This might have been our worst performance of the year,” said second-year Cumberland head coach George Coderre, whose team also committed an uncharacteristic 22 turnovers. “In this league, you can’t play like this against anyone.”

The loss was just a minor speedbump in what has been a strong start for the Clippers, who last played in Division I during the 2013-14 season. They fell to 3-2 in the league and 6-2 overall – a mark that includes the Clippers’ Red Division championship at the Smithfield Holiday Classic before 2016 came to a close.

The Clippers had won their first six games, including ones against D-I foes Smithfield, Cranston East, and Cranston West, before enduring a 45-31 loss last Thursday to defending Division I and state champion La Salle Academy, but “I thought we played pretty well,” Coderre said. “We cut (our deficit) to five points with six minutes to go, but (La Salle) ended up pulling away.”

One reason why Coderre decided to make the leap to Division I during the RIIL’s offseason realignment was because he was returning several seniors from a talented squad that went 14-4 to finish third in the Division II-North standings (behind undefeated D-II champion Moses Brown and finalist St. Raphael, which both also made the move to D-I).

It was the Clippers’ best record in 11 seasons, when they were a season removed from reaching the D-I finals, and it was the perfect excuse for Coderre to step up the competition for his team.

“We were safe in Division II, but I wanted to go up,” Coderre said before Tuesday’s contest against Bay View. “We have a lot of returning players, including seven or eight seniors, and I really wanted to challenge them. Every game in D-I is going to be tough, but I think we can do very well.”

This isn’t the first time that Coderre petitioned to move a Division II team that he coached to D-I. In 2009, as the Woonsocket High head coach, he moved his Novans up to D-I after they won the D-II title. The move ended up paying dividends, because the following season, the Novans claimed the D-I championship, a feat that’s only been done a few times in the RIIL’s history, and most recently by this past fall’s Barrington High girls’ volleyball team.

The group of seniors back for the Clippers include Ross, a point guard who is a four-year starter and was a Third-Team All-State selection last season, guard Allison Ladetto, and forwards Helena Juntunen, Mackenize Walton, and Abby Drezek, who was playing in just her second game on Tuesday after sitting out the early portion of the season with a foot injury.

Two juniors are currently featured in the Clippers’ starting lineup, guard Lauren Pratt, who is a transfer student from North Kingstown, and forward Kailey Vinacco, and two more seniors who are coming off the bench are forward Madison McKenna and guard Natalie Kulacz.

Pratt, who is averaging 10 points per game in the five league games and has emerged as the team’s top three-point threat, led the Clippers with 13 points in its loss to Bay View. Ross, who leads the team with a 13.2 ppg. average, ended up with nine, all of them coming in the final 11 minutes of the opening half, which saw the Clippers hold a 21-18 lead.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Clippers, who on Thursday, will visit Portsmouth – a team Coderre said contained a lot of height – in a 7 p.m. meeting. Their next two games will be against last season’s D-II finalists, SRA at home next Monday at 7 p.m. and Moses Brown in Providence two nights later.