CHS theater performs ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’

Show incorporates dance, drum line and, yes, a dog, on Jan. 27-28

CUMBERLAND – Cumberland High School’s auditorium will transform into the Harvard Law School campus at the end of the month.

About 25 students will be performing “Legally Blonde the Musical,” a play set at Harvard, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, and the show will be a team effort, with CHS chorus, band and theater students collaborating with the technology and stage crew for a two-hour production that is open to the public.

The play will also feature a four-legged performer: Peanut, the Chihuahua pup, who will be trotting across the set, playing the role of Bruiser.

Teacher Robert DiMartino, (pictured above), who oversees the group, says the students have been practicing since September, after auditions were held. The cast is directed by Michael Konnerth, a music educator who has helped with both middle school and elementary school productions in Cumberland.

Sophomore Megan McDonald plays the lead role, Elle, in the musical, and sophomore Abram Brown stars as Emmett, while Dan Larocca plays Warren.

Then there’s Peanut, McDonald’s pup, who plays Bruiser, Elle’s best friend. The dog’s role was included in both the musical and original movie, which was released in 2001.

Last June, DiMartino explained, he pitched three production ideas to his students: “Legally Blonde,” “Seussical” and “Schoolhouse Rock,” a show based on the original cartoons. The overwhelming response, he said, was in favor of “Legally Blonde.”

DiMartino said nearly every practice calls for a full rehearsal, and soon it will be crunch time – tech week, when the group will run the entire show through with lights and sound.

The production chronicles a University of Los Angeles sorority girl who applies to Harvard Law School, and is accepted, in her attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend, a student at the college. Her time at Harvard becomes a journey she never imagined, where she has the opportunity to work on a court case with a team from the Ivy League school.

In the meantime, as described in the CHS musical writeup, Elle defies stereotypes, “snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.”

DiMartino applauded the young students for their commitment to their roles, particularly the sophomore students tackling the spotlight. The show will also feature the talent of the CHS band, with percussionists performing during a “drum line” scene, and the CHS dance team, which will perform a piece choreographed by the group’s captain.

Speaking in the back of the chorus classroom as students sang over the sounds of piano chords during rehearsal, DiMartino said he looks forward to seeing the production from his seat in the auditorium.

Each time students perform for an audience, DiMartino said, he’s marveled by the final product.

He recalled watching students’ work come to a close in past productions, when he thought, “This is really awesome that we worked together and collaborated, and did this. To me, that’s the best feeling in the world.”

For the students, he said, that moment typically comes at the end, when the audience applauds and actors and actresses see that their work affected those watching.

CHS theater groups perform three shows a year, said DiMartino, who has directed performances for 10 years at the school. Coming up in March, he said, the group will perform in the Rhode Island Theater Festival, presenting the play “The Battle of the Bull Run Always Makes Me Cry,” at Cranston High School West, a production they’ll later bring to the Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Neb., in June.

Also coming up in the spring is the production “Metamorphosis” by Mary Zimmerman, DiMartino said, a play based on ancient Greek and Roman legends.

In past years, members of the program performed short plays in the Thespian Festival, said DiMartino, who explained it’s an honor to be recognized at the event. Last year, two of Cumberland High’s students received “superior ratings.”

DiMartino said he is disappointed that some students won’t be able to attend the festival this year, under a new School Committee policy that prohibits graduated seniors from going on school trips. The Thespian Festival, he said, is always scheduled the last weekend in June, and some students have been waiting to make it to the festival since their first year at Cumberland High.

The way DiMartino sees it, it’s like a sports team: Many of the best “players,” he said, are seniors. The theater teacher said he’s currently working on a compromise and is reaching out to School Committee members in hopes these students will be allowed to attend the trip after all.

Tickets for the group’s performance of “Legally Blonde” can be purchased in advance through CHS students or online at www.chstheatre.brownpapertickets.com , and can also be purchased at the door for $12 the night of the show.

On Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, the show will run from 7 to about 9 p.m. with an intermission.