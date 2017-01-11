Lincoln, Cumberland athletes place in top 15 at Dartmouth Relays

HANOVER, N.H. – Several local indoor track and field standouts finished in the top 15 in their respective events at last Saturday’s 48th annual Dartmouth Relays – considered one of New England’s top high school invitational meets – at Dartmouth College’s Leverone Field House.

The best performance came from the Lincoln High boys’ team in the weight events, with Evan Grivers leading the way with his third place in the 25-pound weight throw (57 feet, 7.75 inches) and 11th in the shot put (45-9.25). Also placing in the top 10 in the weight were Matt Thibadeau (fourth, 57-6) and Garrett Doyle (eighth, 55-3.5).

The Cumberland High boys’ team, which is 5-0 in the Northern Division, saw Chris Choquette take sixth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.26 seconds, Ben Drezek place eighth in the mile in 4:30.3, and Nick Caufield finish 13th in the 25-pound weight throw with a throw of 51-7.

On the girls’ side, Lincoln’s Samantha Andrews placed eighth in the shot put (36-1) and ninth in the 20-pound weight throw (44-6.25), and Cumberland’s Colleen Enestvedt took 13th in the 800 (2:31.62).