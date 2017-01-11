Mayor Murray cites accomplishments, goals at inauguration

CUMBERLAND – Mayor Bill Murray delivered his second inaugural speech on Sunday, Jan. 7, during ceremonies at McCourt Middle School.

Onlookers in the crowd of more than 300 included U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, Gov. Gina Raimondo, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, state Reps. Robert Phillips, Mia Ackerman and Jim McLaughlin, state Sens. Ryan Pearson and Roger Picard, as well as most of the area’s mayors and administrators.

The mayor was sworn in by Probate Judge Fred Thibodeau. All members of the School Committee and most Town Council members attended, except President Peter Bradley and Scott Schmitt.

Here is Murray’s inaugural speech:

Welcome to our great Police Honor Guard, and our Police, Rescue and Fire Departments. Also, the choral group and band from the Joseph L. McCourt Middle School. Thanks to Dr. (Jay) Masterson and his staff, for their assistance in making this great day all possible. To our honored guests, family and friends. Thank you for taking time out of your weekend to join me here today. This show of support makes all of the effort worthwhile.

(A) moment of silence for all of our departed loved ones. Especially a young lady Sarah Kilby – a student of McCourt Middle School – who recently passed. She touched many hearts with her courageous fight.

Again, it’s an absolute privilege and honor to be mayor of this great town of Cumberland for a second term.

As I said two short years ago, the real power behind me is my wife, Jean, married for 53 years, mother of our five children and grandmother to our 12 wonderful grandchildren who never cease to amaze us as they grow up. We are so so proud of them. Jean is my soul mate, best friend and trusted adviser.

I have found out this job is fast moving, demanding and full of surprises 24-7. My fellow mayors and town administrators will attest to this. It is a challenge we face every day.

Always in my thoughts are four close friends of mine that day in and day out do not know the word “no” and they never ever give up. They are who I think about daily as my team and I face the tough challenges in running our town government. The four are Alyssa Silva, Jerry Higgins, Joe Rodio and my best friend Dick Lynch. All do not know the word quit or what role models they are. Their true messages are “Stay Happy” “Focus” and “Never Give Up.”

Many challenges lie ahead as I move into the next two years, not just for us, but also the state and our nation. This is not a one-man job. I am so fortunate to have the outstanding team that I have put together. I will outline some of what we have accomplished in 2015-2016 along with a very busy agenda for the next two years. All that I am about to talk about is possible purely on the effort of what this team does day in and day out.

To start, I will keep with the theme of “Pride in Cumberland.” What a great start with all our elementary school students and also the middle schoolers participating in a town project on what Pride In Cumberland meant to them. Thanks to Supt. Bob Mitchell and his staff and all the great teachers who really took ownership of this program. Also, thanks to our sponsors: Navigant Credit Union, Pawtucket Credit Union, The Valley Breeze and the Ice Cream Machine. Going forward, we will have more to involve our students in for Cumberland Pride in the next two years.

Many accomplishments by my team in 2016 came about with the partnership and support by our past council with a very common goal: “How do we help our residents and taxpayers, and make our town better?” And we did.

I always talk about our gems that we are blessed with in Cumberland.

• Outstanding schools

How lucky we are in Cumberland to have two great schools – Cumberland Public Schools and Blackstone Valley Prep, also a public school. This affords our residents a very important choice for education. I have said, time and time again, how do we educate our 5,000 total population of students? Let’s not let school funding create a divide – we are all one – for all of our students.

We have here today, two great administrators in Supt. Bob Mitchell and Executive Director Jeremy Chiapetta. Along with them, we have the very best principals and teachers in both systems. We have the honor to have the National Principal of the Year Alan Tenreiro, from our high school and Dr. Masterson, principal of McCourt Middle School, the very school we are gathered in, who was given the honorable recognition of Principal of the Year in Rhode Island. How lucky can we be? Let’s work together for one common goal “The Best Education of our Children.” Remember, great schools breed great students and future leaders. Also, we must recognize that our property values are impacted by our schools.

We can’t forget our OCYL – Mayor’s Office of Children Youth and Learning – servicing over 400 children and 325 families. Their leadership academy had 60 young students participate this past summer.

• Economic development

In 2015-2016 we were able to attract a major company, Rhode Island Textile. Along with that, we have two new owners/developers of our old mills – Naushon Mill on the Blackstone River and the historic Berkeley Cotton Mill on Martin Street. Both will bring in new small businesses to our town. Also, Naushon Mill will be the home to new condos and a restaurant.

Two major companies were saved by the past mayor and his team and completed by my team to stay in Rhode Island and right here in Cumberland, to boot. Okonite and Hope Global – both outstanding companies. In the case of Hope Global, $1.5 million was secured by both our state and federal officials who are sitting here today. We have had a number of small restaurants move into town. My number 1 focus is the support of all our businesses, small and large.

In Cumberland, we have just one tax rate for both commercial and residential. I applaud our Tax Assessor Ken Mallette and his staff for the work they do to support this group.

Our economic development director, Jonathan Stevens, who is coordinating with Lt. Gov. Dan McKee and staff, SBA, Secretary of State, URI Business Development Center and the Department of Commerce, are developing workshops for businesses starting in April of this year. For the health of the town and state, we must help and support our valued business partners.

Some 2015-2016 accomplishments

• Work on Public Safety Complex

• Worked on purchase of street lights

• Executed rescue and municipal contracts

• Participated with Boys & Girls Club to re-establish Berkeley Field on Martin Street

• Numerous grants

• New Teen Center at the Library

• Solar farm ordinance

• Completed 2015-2016 audit on time

• Balanced operations thus creating a sound surplus

• Over-funded OPEB

• Met pension obligations

• Funded all debt obligations

• Completed update of technology a. Phones b. IT program c. Security d. Public wifi e. Town Hall Information Monitors f. Website

• Created a solid 5 year capital budget

• Enforced and brought in violators of unkept property

• Enforced our building departments rules & regulations

• New signage

• Established new Winterfest

• Developed more programs and trips for our Senior Center

• New train at Diamond Hill Park

• Upgrade Tucker Field

• Maintenance all athletic fields and tracks

• Re-started enforcement of traffic calming program

• Completed our comprehensive plan on time

• Developed a draft of the Monastery Master Plan

• Developed a draft of the Diamond Hill Master Plan

• Established the “See Click Fix” reporting system

• Paving of 13 miles of Roads headed by our Public Works director Bob Anderson

• Completion of Veterans Park, to be dedicated on Memorial Day

By the way, many of these do not happen without the great relationship I have and the town of Cumberland has with our state and federal officials Sen. Jack Reed and Congressman David Cicillini – who have done so much to help Cumberland. Thank you gentlemen.

As we move into the next two years, here are some of our very ambitious goals to accomplish in 2017-2018: (In no special order)

• Public Safety Complex

• Hiring a Finance director (another thank you to Brian Silvia and Donna Sullivan for a great job done on our outstanding 2015-2016 audit).

• Complete Monastery Master Plan

• Complete Diamond Hill Master Plan

• Purchase Street Lights • Wells – begin construction

• Infrastructure repairs

• Franklin Farm – farmhouse renovation

• Broad Street Regeneration Initiative

• Upgrade of Diamond Hill facility

• Regionalization with Lincoln on animal shelter

• Expansion of Youth Center

• Reval completion

• Net metering

• GIS Mapping – to include flyover

• Bond – Public Safety Building

• Bond increase upgrade from AA+ & AA-

• Contracts – police and waste hauling

• E- Permitting

• Grants for Diamond Hill and open space

• More summer concert programs at Diamond Hill

• Continued focus on eyesore properties

• Continued supervision and oversight on developments

• Broad Street Initiative 2.0

• Traffic calming

• D.O.T. partnership on state roads

• Completion of new water tank at Ski Valley and tower

• Completion of Berkeley Field – Martin Street

Finally, I must recognize the efforts of our outstanding Public Safety Department headed by Chief John Desmarais, the men and women in our police, rescue and fire departments. Additionally, I applaud the hard work day in and day out of our Highway Department, headed by Frank Stowik and our Water Department headed by Chris Champi.

How do I not thank Heather Borges, my assistant, Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli, and my Chief of Staff George Stansfield?

As you have heard these lists of accomplishments and our goals going forward are again only accomplished by the work of my team. In addition to my assistant Heather in achieving this success, is my right hand man and partner George Stansfield. George wears many hats, and there isn’t a job that he doesn’t get involved with that doesn’t get completed on time, in its entirety and on budget. Many of our department heads go to him for his steady and cool head in helping them before they come to me. This guidance and follow-through guarantees the success of these projects and jobs.

Sarah Kilby’s dad sent this note, which pretty much sums everything up.

“I know now more than ever why I picked the town of Cumberland to raise my family. This community has risen up to and supported us above and beyond. I will never forget this outpouring of love for my daughter. We are proud to call Cumberland our home.”

Also, what a great job my good friend and Councilman Craig Dwyer has done as Master of Ceremonies.

In closing, I do not and will not take this job lightly. As you have heard, we have done so many great things and have a full agenda going forward. Many of the future accomplishments will make Cumberland the very best community to live in and do business in.

This may be premature, but hitting these goals will go a long way in determining whether I run for what will be my last term in 2019.

I pledge an open and honest government going forward. I look to our council to put their trust in me and my team; our track record is outstanding with no tax increases in the past three years. Let’s all join together and do the very best for Cumberland.

Thank you for coming and a happy, prosperous and healthy new year to all.