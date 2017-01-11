MLK Day events

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro will be hosting several events.

An MLK Day of Service will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., at LaSalette Shrine. The event is free to the public. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Contact Ethel Garvin at 508-226-6712.

On Monday, Jan. 16, there will be an MLK Day celebration at 1 p.m. at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St. At 2 p.m., there will be an interfaith service at John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church, 32 Broad St., North Attleboro.