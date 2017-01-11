Ruffled feathers fly on realigned Lincoln school board

LINCOLN – Members of the new Lincoln School Committee aren’t playing nicely together, following split votes over leadership roles, news that one was overheard using an expletive to describe another, and their general refusal to gather in a workshop session to discuss their conflicts.

Returning Chairwoman Kristine Donabedian is calling the committee’s first session “unfortunate,” while the former vice chairwoman, Mary Anne Roll, suggested it wasn’t good for anyone.

Problems began with the committee’s first meeting on Jan. 3, when newcomers Joseph Goho and John Picozzi joined the board.

Donabedian maintained her leadership role in a 4-3 vote, but Goho took over the reins as vice chairman, a position formerly held by Roll, again in a 4-3 vote. During the meeting, Staci Rapko Bruckner was also nominated and elected clerk in a 4-3 decision.

Still reeling from that Jan. 3 meeting, members appeared tense as they took their seats this past Monday.

Members John LaFleur and Julie Zito claimed that Donabedian, Goho, Picozzi and Rapko Bruckner had held conversations and already pre-determined how they would vote for the roles on Jan. 3.

And when Roll advocated for a workshop to help the board sort through their differences and plan how they’ll communicate effectively in the future to address their goals, the majority said that shouldn’t be a necessary route.

“I can’t pay attention or even devote a second of my energy to being told how to conduct ourselves unless that kind of behavior is publicly denounced,” Goho said, in reference to a comments made by 12-year member Zito.

According to Goho, a number of members of the public standing in the hallway outside the Lincoln Middle School library overheard Zito say, “That guy is a piece of (expletive)” after the tense reorganization meeting adjourned.

Before leaving the meeting, Zito also criticized Donabedian’s donation to Goho’s campaign, and said it only cost Donabedian $150 for his vote.

On Monday night, Goho said, “To swear and use those kinds of tawdry, vile words about colleagues in front of the public and children, there is no professional development or group norm (for that).”

Zito did not deny making the comment, but disputed that there were children in the hallway when she made the remark to a friend. She stated there were two adults in the corridor at the time.

But Goho, Picozzi and Donabedian said there were children walking around for activities at the school, and Goho said there were a handful of people that overheard her remarks. Who the comment was about, he and Picozzi said, they’re not sure.

“No disrespect, but I am not attending any leadership workshop because I’ve done it in my life, and I can work with each and every person here,” Picozzi said, turning down Roll’s idea to bring the group together for some form of a professional development training.

Roll said members don’t have to be best friends and will disagree, but stated that everyone on the committee has talents to bring to the table, and said the board has always found a way to recognize those skills despite differences.

The former vice chairwoman said what’s important is how the group of seven members comes to decisions, and said, “to be effective is when we take the time to talk.”

“I’m one of those people who really believes that words count, and that when words come out, you can’t take them back,” said Roll, who added that she, too, felt disrespected at the reorganization meeting.

Roll had spoken about the roles and responsibilities of officers on the committee, when Donabedian cut her off, stating that the Open Meetings Act doesn’t permit discussing bylaws and items not listed on the agenda.

At Monday’s meeting, Roll said the board can only be effective as a committee, not as individuals. She continued to recommend a workshop, and reiterated that she didn’t mean to lecture the group, but that “there is still a way this committee can function as a whole.”

“I respect everybody in this room, I respect the Lincoln School Department and all of its accomplishments,” Goho said.

“But some of the behavior that I witnessed I felt was unbecoming of this group, which is a group that is an educational body that represents kids and members of the community,” Goho continued.

Later in the meeting, LaFleur said that while he wouldn’t defend Zito, “I’ve had the wrath at me, too. But in the craziness, her heart is still in the right place for children, that has to count for something.”

Picozzi maintained that he was talking about professionalism.

Tuesday morning, Zito told The Breeze that half of the committee has “personal agendas … that I have no use for.”

She said Goho and Donabedian have an “ego issue,” but maintained that her only focus while on the committee has been bettering schools.

“Mickey Mouse could be chair, I could care less,” she said, adding that she had no plans on halting her service on the board whatsoever.

At Monday’s meeting, Zito said she didn’t get upset at the Jan. 3 session.

Rather, she said, “I just tell it like it is.”