Widespread flu prompts activation of masking requirement

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Wednesday that the flu is widespread in Rhode Island, triggering the state's requirement for unvaccinated healthcare workers in hospitals and many other types of health facilities to wear surgical masks.

"The masking requirement is critical in protecting healthcare workers from catching the flu, and also in protecting patients who are often dealing with other serious health issues," said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott. "For people who have not been vaccinated yet, it is not too late. Flu vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and the people you love safe from the flu."

The facilities and organizations to which this regulation applies are:

• Adult day care programs

• Assisted living facilities

• CVS Minute Clinics

• Free-standing ambulatory care surgical centers

• Free-standing emergency care facilities

• Home care providers

• Home nursing care providers

• Hospice providers

• Hospitals

• Kidney treatment centers

• Nursing facilities

• Organized ambulatory care facilities

• Physician ambulatory surgery centers

Health workers in these facilities must wear surgical masks when involved in direct patient contact. Direct patient contact is considered routinely anticipated face-to-face contact with patients, such as entering a patient’s room, serving food to patients, or participating in group patient activities.

In addition to the health workers in these facilities, all licensed EMS practitioners who have not been vaccinated against the flu must wear masks when engaged in direct patient contact.

Everyone older than six months of age should be vaccinated against the flu each year. In addition to health workers, vaccination is particularly important for pregnant women, people older than 50, nursing or group home residents, and people with chronic conditions (such as heart, lung, or kidney disease, diabetes, asthma, anemia, blood disorders, or weakened immune systems).

Symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, head and body aches, fatigue, and runny nose. Some people also have vomiting and diarrhea.

Flu shots are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies throughout Rhode Island.