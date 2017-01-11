Three arrested for Dec. 1 shooting in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested three people in connection to a shooting at 2 Benefit St. on Dec. 1.

A month-long investigation by the Pawtucket Police Department Detective Division, with help from the Narcotics Division, led to arrest warrants for the three individuals.

• James Dent, pictured at right, of 31 Benefit St., Pawtucket, was arrested and charged with felony assault, conspiracy to commit felony assault and use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

• Delzen Vicente, of 59 John St., Pawtucket, was arrested and charged with felony assault, conspiracy to commit felony assault and use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

• The third person accused of having involvement in the shooting is a juvenile and was not identified by police.

The victim of the shooting was treated for his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital and later released.

Driver OK after crashing in Pawtucket

N. Providence man buys winning ticket in N. Providence

Viral illnesses spreading in Rhode Island

Man accused of robbing bank in Spider-Man hat detained