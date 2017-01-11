Morin appointed deputy majority leader

STATE HOUSE — Speaker of the House Nicholas A. Mattiello has appointed Rep. Michael Morin, a Democrat from District 49 in Woonsocket, as a deputy majority leader for the 2017-18 legislative session.

Morin was also appointed chairman of the House Subcommittee on Public Safety, which serves under the House Finance Committee.

“It is an honor to be given these positions of responsibility on the House leadership team,” said Morin. “As always I will do my best to serve the people of the state in this capacity, particularly my constituents in Woonsocket. I particularly look forward to working to phase out the auto excise tax, which is one of my top priorities for this session.”

In addition to the House Finance Committee, Mattiello also appointed Morin to serve as second vice chairman of the Small Business Committee and as a member of the Corporations Committee.

The House Finance Committee is responsible for reviewing the governor’s proposed budget as well as all legislation regarding public finance.

The Small Business Committee reviews legislation relating to the streamlining of licenses and permits, eliminating or decreasing bureaucratic steps and delays and uncoordinated or duplicative reviews and filings, and reducing associated added costs to businesses.

The Committee on Corporations considers issues relating to financial institutions, business regulation, property and casualty insurance and consumer protection.